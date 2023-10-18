Wolverhampton literally on the map with new merchandise range aimed at tourists

Frank Lea, brother of Slade's Jim Lea, called in to snap up in some Wolverhampton map merchandise

The designs featuring wooden postcards, coaster jigsaws and keyrings all simply depict the map of Wolverhampton and are flying off the shelves at Wolverhampton Art Gallery, in Lichfield Street.

The gallery's visitor assistant supervisor Michelle Hallard says: "We’ve been selling them for about a year now.

"We currently stock key rings, fridge magnets, the jigsaw is actually a coaster set, individual coasters and note books."

Wooden postcards, coaster jigsaws and keyrings, which all simply depict the map of Wolverhampton, are flying off the shelves at Wolverhampton Art Gallery.

