Wolverhampton literally on the map with new merchandise range aimed at tourists

Wolverhampton is literally on the map with a new stock of city merchandise featuring wooden postcards, coaster jigsaws and keyrings designed for tourists.

Frank Lea, brother of Slade's Jim Lea, called in to snap up in some Wolverhampton map merchandise
The designs featuring wooden postcards, coaster jigsaws and keyrings all simply depict the map of Wolverhampton and are flying off the shelves at Wolverhampton Art Gallery, in Lichfield Street.

The gallery's visitor assistant supervisor Michelle Hallard says: "We’ve been selling them for about a year now.

"We currently stock key rings, fridge magnets, the jigsaw is actually a coaster set, individual coasters and note books."

The map products are supplied by Lancashire gift company The Sugar Shed which does not use plastic materials.

