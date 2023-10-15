Wolverhampton shopkeeper applies to sell booze at 9am on Sundays

Booze could be on sale at 9am on Sundays in East Park

Kuldip Deol has asked Wolverhampton Council for an alcohol licence for East Park Stores, Hollington Road.

A public notice, from the council, said: "An application fora Premises Licence has been made by Mr Kuldip Deol to Wolverhampton City Council in respect of premises known as East Park Stores Ltd. which are situated at 23 Hollington Road, Wolverhampton.

"The application is for the sale of alcohol to be consumed off the premises between the hours of 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 8pm on Sunday.

"The application for the above may be inspected via a prearranged appointment. To arrange this, email us at licensing@wolverhampton.gov.uk or write to Licensing Services, Civic Centre, St Peter’s Square, Wolverhampton WV1 1DA.