One of the thieves used a batter-powered angle grinder to help cut the lock on the bike

The video, posted by TikTok user aliqaragol on Friday, October 13, shows two people – both of whom are wearing motorcycle helmets, with one working to take the bike.

One of the would-be thieves can be seen wielding a battery-powered angle grinder as they attempt to cut the lock on a secured electric bike, as another masked person stands guard on a getaway bike.

The video does not show the duo making off with the bike.

One of the masked men can also be seen kicking the lock on the bike while a member of the public looks on.

https://www.tiktok.com/@aliqaragol/video/7289098783462362401?_r=1&_t=8gUy02hnjph

The video, which has been liked over 13,000 times and shared more than 2,000 times, quickly went viral on the social media platform, with many identifying the location as Wolverhampton's Asda store near to the Molineux.