Crowds flock to charity match for Wolverhampton 'legend' and father-of-three who died 'doing job he loved'

Wolverhampton Council grounds and maintenance worker, Kevin McGarry, 56, died on July 26 of this year after being taken ill while carrying out part of his job, which his family said he had loved.

Kevin sadly suffered "significant injuries" after falling from the lawnmower at Aldersley Leisure Village, with emergency services pronouncing him dead at the scene after administering advanced trauma care.

Now, a charity football match, held at the Aldersley Living Village on Aldersley Road, Wolverhampton, saw family, friends and colleagues turn up to honour the memory of the father-of-three, who was nicknamed "yeah man" for his tendency to help everyone and anyone who needed him.

Charity match at Aldersley Stadium paying tribute to council groundsman Kevin McGarry. His family had a team (in yellow) versus council staff (in green). Left to right: Family friend: Emily Jordan, his daughter Chloe McGarry, nephew Connor McGarry, Nicole Leitch and Tory Hinton, both family friends

His mother Pearl and brothers during a minute of silence

Representing the Air Ambulance, Candice and Kay Starkey

Kevin McGarry's son Ben McGarry in yellow

His twin in the middle: Simon McGarry

His mother Pearl and her other sons Gavin and Simon McGarry

Kevin McGarry's mum Pearl and other son Gavin McGarry

Pearl leads the teams out with Kevin's colleagues Chris Cooper and Pete Phillips

Kevin McGarry's proud family paid tribute heartfelt tributes to him. Here pictured is his mum Pearl, his brothers and his son.

Mother Pearl and sister Caroline McGarry

Kevin's mother, Pearl McGarry, said: "It is a fantastic turnout year, it's fantastic, everyone has done so much, everybody has helped, it's lovely.

"He was well-liked, everyone calls him a legend, he was a really lovely lad, he was my baby. It is really uplifting to do something. It is really nice. He had a lot of friends."

The event saw the family and friends team play a full 90-minute match against Kevin's council colleagues, with both sides donning shirts with the nickname "yeah man" in memory of Kevin.

Kevin's sisters, Melanie and Caroline, said: "It has been a fabulous turnout. It's a real testament to his memory. We just hope that he knows how much he was loved.

"He was known as "yeah man", if he was asked anything he would always say "yeah". It means so much that everyone turned up. He has the most fantastic friends. Obviously had the most fantastic family, everyone meant so much to him. He was just such a kind-hearted man. Nothing was too much for him."

A fundraiser for Kevin has gathered a huge amount of traction online, gaining over £1,490 for the Midlands Air Ambulance in online donations so far.

Kevin's daughter, Chloe, 25, said: "It has been a fantastic turnout year. This is where it happened and Midlands Air Ambulance were some of the first on the scene, so it just made sense, you know.

"Everyone really put their all into this. He really was a legend. The Midlands Air Ambulance really deserve it. They are really amazing. I want to thank everyone for turning up and the family for all coming together and supporting us."

In a thank you message, sent by the McGarry family, the family said: "We are raising money for the Air Ambulance in memory of our beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Kevin McGarry, who died suddenly at Aldersley Leisure Village on July 26th, 2023, doing the job he loved.

"Aldersley staff and Air Ambulance were first on the scene and although tragically he could not be saved, he was not alone, which means so much to us as a family.

"A special thank you to Paul Yeoman and all the staff at the ALV for donating the use of their facilities to enable us to come together to celebrate Kevin's life. He would have loved his special day.

"And a special mention to Sandra McGarry, Kevin's sister-in-law for all her hard work in preparing for the day, to his nieces, and nephews, especially Dan and Nate for organising the charity football match. And with Chris Cooper and Matt Sheffield and everyone who has donated raffle prizes and money and their time.

"We couldn't have done it without you."

The final score for the match was 12-4 to the council team, all members were invited to a post-match social at Parkes Hall Social Club, on Parkes Hall Road, Dudley.

Kevin is remembered by a large family which includes his two daughters, Mia and Chloe, son, Ben, his two sisters, Melanie and Caroline, his mother, Pearl, as well as his brothers Gavin, Ivan, Graham and Simon.