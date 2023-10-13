Wolverhampton Diwali event postponed due to heavy rain

The waterlooged ground at Phoenix Park, Wolverhampton

The city's Phoenix Park, off Dudley Road, Blakenhall, has been left severely waterlogged after rain overnight and earlier this week and staff faced a race against time to get the field set up in time to welcome visitors.

The Festival of Lights hosted by Shri Krishan Mandir and The Elias Mattu Foundation, was due to take place between 4pm and 8.30pm tomorrow (Saturday).

It will now take place next Saturday, October 21, between the same times with entertainment before and fireworks after the main event and free entry.

A council spokesman apologised for the postponement and reminded guest for next week.