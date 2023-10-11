Rapidly expanding Wolverhampton church unveils first in series of new facilities

Team vicar at St Chad and St Mark Revd Ray Gaston, centre, with Councillor Jacqui Sweetman, right, and catering assistant Vanessa Yale, left, at the opening of the church's new community kitchen

The church of St Chad and St Mark in Lime Street, Blakenhall – often referred to as ChadMark – is currently in the process of expanding facilities after a successful bid for national church funding.

Predominantly serving the Penn Fields, Blakenhall and Graiseley areas, the C of E church is one of four that make up the Parish of Central Wolverhampton in the Diocese of Lichfield.

Over the last decade or so it has rapidly developed a younger and more ethnically diverse congregation that has doubled in size. The area served by the church has the highest proportion of National Asylum Support Service (NASS) accommodation in the city.

Team Vicar Revd Ray Gaston said: “The community kitchen was built for us by the wonderful Jericho Foundation and is part of a wider development plan for the community centre and church hall at St Chad and St Mark. It also includes plans for housing and a fully refurbished community centre, acting as an integration hub for the very diverse community in the local area. We are currently seeking further funding and partners for this scheme.

“Immediately, the kitchen will allow us to develop our existing work with local communities, both within our churchgoing congregation and the wider community of Graiseley and Penn Fields. We already run a weekly surplus food market on Saturday afternoons that is used by 30-50 local households a week, tackling both food waste and food poverty.

“We also run a weekly place of welcome event that includes a gardening group, sewing club, clothes bank and a space to make new friends over a cup of tea or coffee. We hope the kitchen will help us develop and extend this work including the possibility of a community cafe,” he added.

Graiseley councillor Jacqui Sweetman, who was instrumental in helping the kitchen project come to fruition by advising and securing funding from the local authority, said: “I was delighted to attend the opening of the newly expanded kitchen this month to see how this important project had worked out for the church.

“St Chad and St Mark is in the heart of Penn Fields and is truly a place of welcome and activity. The recent harvest festival held at the church was full of joy and was the best way to celebrate the opening of the new kitchen and dining room. I shall be continuing to push the council to help the church develop advice sessions on cost of living and other facilities.