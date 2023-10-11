Tragic Ronan's mother to address congregation over his death

Ronan Kanda's mother, Pooja

But his mother Pooja will address the congregation of the Guru Nanak on Sunday to talk about his murder in June 2022 when the 16-year-old attacked close to his home and died at the scene.

Pradjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill were convicted of his murder in July this year and sentenced to more than 34 years in prison between them.

Pooja, and other members of Ronan's family accused members of the Gurdwara's committee of providing a reference for Shergill to help lessen his sentence at court.

They were due to hold a peaceful protest outside the building, in Walsall Road, but a new committee has been sworn in and she will now instead address the congregation to talk about the impact of Ronan's death and her campaign against knife crime.

Since his death she has campaigned against the use of knives and met with Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden at Parliament to present a petition and highlight her case to government ministers.

A march to the Khalsa Academy in Lanesfield close to the spot where Ronan was murdered was also held.

She said: "Ronan's death is still raw – it is not something I will be able to get over and as a family we are still broken.

"We don’t know where to go from here, apart from doing what I’m doing which is campaigning against knife crime which has got the backing of Mr McFadden and others in parliament and which is ongoing.

" I wasn't happy about the support for Sukhman Shergill which came from members of the committee because I felt it went some way to helping get the sentence reduced

"But instead of protesting, I want to talk to members of the congregation about the impact of Ronan's death and that of other young people through knife crime and violence on the streets and try to get over to them the impact on the victim's families