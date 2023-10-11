Poetic Olga visits former Wolverhampton primary school to pass on her experiences

Olga Suta addresses pupils during assembly at Springvale Primary School

Olga Suta was appointed Young Poet Laureate 2023 by the City of Wolverhampton Council in February after winning a competition as part of the Wolverhampton Literature Festival.

Now at Colton Hills Community School. she visited her former teachers and present pupils at Springvale Primary, which she left three years ago

She was there to share her winning poem about the environment called 'If the animals of the world could talk' with the morning assembly and received a warm welcome.

Headteacher Christopher Blunt said they were delighted to welcome Olga back and were pleased to see how she is thriving at Colton Hills and in her poetry.

Olga Suta with the headmaster at Springvale Prmiary School, Chris Blunt

Olga said: “It was lovely to go back to my old primary school again and I am very thankful for all the guidance I received at Springvale.

"I feel very grown-up now compared to the students there and I hoped I help inspire and encourage them to engage with poetry and be creative.”