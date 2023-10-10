Wolverhampton housemate sparks first social media storm in returning Big Brother

Farida is one of the contestants on the new series of Big Brother. Photo: ITV.

The Muslim make-up artist enraged her stuck-up Scottish housemate Olivia by "double dipping" some salmon with her fork.

However, viewers piled in on uptight Olivia after she was shown badmouthing Farida to fellow housemates in the garden.

Many of whom pointed out Olivia actually asked Farida to help herself to the fish, something she negated to tell people afterwards.

Farida, who would have broken bread with loved ones throughout her life, enjoyed the salmon so much she took another bit with the fork she'd just eaten from.

On X, formerly Twitter, post began appearing backing the Wolverhampton woman as soon as the drama was shown on ITV2 last night.

Kayleigh Coleman tweeted: "I don’t understand why Olivia would offer her salmon to Farida but then complain loudly behind her back about it. I know a snake when I see one."

Holly tweeted: "Did I hallucinate or did Olivia offer some salmon to Farida. Now she’s mad Farida was eating the salmon?"

Stefan Wesley added: "Olivia was totally in the wrong. I usually wouldn’t agree with taking food of other peoples plates but she did say that she had made too much salmon and also said it was okay for Farida to have some. She was making drama out of nothing. She is going to be trouble."

Olivia literally said she made too much salmon and offered it to Farida so no wonder Farida double dipped like… #BBLL — ally pally (@allypallyxcx) October 9, 2023

Farida, who shocked viewers by revealing she was 50-years-old, has fast become a viewers favourite.