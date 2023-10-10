Heroic Wolverhampton bus station worker who once intervened in robbery scoops national award

Kate Evans, who is based at the Wolverhampton and Bilston bus stations, was named frontline employee of the year at the UK National Transport Awards on Thursday for her efforts in assisting members of the public.
A bus station supervisor who once gave first aid to a pedestrian involved in a car accident has been hailed with an award for her dedication to passenger safety.
