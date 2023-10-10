Evidence of a cockroach infestation at Calif Bar, Wolverhampton. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

Environmental health officers from Wolverhampton Council found an 'active infestation' at Calif Bar in Stafford Street during a routine inspection in July last year.

During the inspection they also found the restaurant's kitchen and storeroom were dirty, poor washing facilities and a lack of proper training for staff.

Photos taken by officers show evidence of the cockroach infestation as well as dirty crockery, surfaces and pipework.

The firm's director, Isi Lucky Idahor, admitted six breaches of food safety and hygiene regulations when he appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 4.

These included failing to ensure the premises was clean and in good repair, having enough washbasins and providing a washbasin with hot and cold running water and materials for hygienic drying, protecting food against any contamination likely to render the food unfit for human consumption, adequate pest control procedures and ensuring staff were supervised and trained in hygiene matters and failing to maintain a food safety procedure.

Dirty pipework at Calif Bar, Wolverhampton. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

Idahor, 43, received a £1,272 fine for each offence, leaving him with a total fine of £7,632.

On top of that he was ordered to pay court costs of £6,300 and a victim surcharge of £508. In total he left the court owing £14,440.

Wolverhampton Council said that after last year's inspection, Idahor was given advice on how to improve standards which he has followed.

A further inspection in October last year resulted in a four-star rating.

Dirty crockery at Calif Bar, Wolverhampton. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

Councillor Craig Collingswood, the authority's cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “This is an unpleasant case where a city business owner has knowingly put his customers at risk.

“Poor food hygiene can cause significant illnesses and the defendant in this case demonstrated a lack of care and responsibility to the people who trusted him.

“Where food businesses are underperforming, our environmental health officers will step in to take action and advise on measures that need to be taken to improve standards.

“This was the case with Calif Bar and we will continue to monitor the premises to ensure these standards are maintained and to provide assurance to the public.