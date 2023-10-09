Wolverhampton Pride returns for 2024, as early bird tickets go on sale

Early bird tickets are now on sale for Wolverhampton Pride next year.

The 2023 event, which made a return to the city after a four-year absence, welcomed nearly 5,000 people to Old Market Square, raising over £6,000 for local LGBT+ charities, Wolverhampton LGBT+, X2Y and Gorgeous Radio.

People can now purchase tickets to next year’s Pride which takes place at Old Market Square on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The event will once again be partnering with Wolverhampton Council, Enjoy Wolverhampton, Gorgeous Radio, X2Y LGBT Youth, Wolverhampton LGBT+, The White Hart, Gorgeous Nightclub, Wolverhampton Homes, and Arena Theatre to deliver a Pride event that everyone can be proud of.

The key features of Wolverhampton Pride 2024 will be a Pride Market, Pride Afterglow, Pride Plaza, and a Pride Parade.

Councillor Paula Brookfield, cabinet member for governance and equalities said: "I am so excited we have a date for next year’s Pride, it’s a great opportunity for people to come together and celebrate who they are in a safe and happy, party environment.

"Although the weather cut short last year’s event, it was still great to see everybody come together and get involved in a city celebration of the LGBT+ community.”

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, cabinet member for visitor city, added: "It was an honour to take part in 2023’s Pride Parade and see so many residents come together and show their support for the community.

"As a council, we want to ensure that Wolverhampton Pride becomes a firm staple in the city's events calendar; that it is representative and reflective of what the LGBT+ community want, and that it’s celebrated and something that our city can truly be proud of.

"Whilst we aren’t quite able to announce the line-up just yet, all I can say is it will be an event you do not want to miss! I urge people to get the date in their diary and book their tickets as I’m sure they will get snapped up quickly."

Early bird tickets are £3 for adults, £1.50 for concessions (12–17, over 65s, disabled and carer) with under 12s going free. Purchase your tickets by visiting: wolvespride.co.uk