Man appears in court charged with threats to kill and firearm possession after 24-hour Wolverhampton armed siege

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A man has appeared before magistrates after armed siege at property in Wolverhampton.

Freeman appeared in court following the armed siege on Saturday
Freeman appeared in court following the armed siege on Saturday

Mark Freeman appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Monday where he was charged with threatening to kill a man and a woman, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault by beating and intentional strangulation.

The 38-year-old, of Moathouse Lane West in Wednesfield, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and no pleas were taken.

There was no application for bail.

The case relates to an incident at a house on Moathouse Lane West on Saturday where a man allegedly barricaded himself in at a house on Moathouse Lane West, resulting in specialist firearms officers entering.

Freeman was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 6.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News