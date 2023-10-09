Freeman appeared in court following the armed siege on Saturday

Mark Freeman appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Monday where he was charged with threatening to kill a man and a woman, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault by beating and intentional strangulation.

The 38-year-old, of Moathouse Lane West in Wednesfield, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and no pleas were taken.

There was no application for bail.

The case relates to an incident at a house on Moathouse Lane West on Saturday where a man allegedly barricaded himself in at a house on Moathouse Lane West, resulting in specialist firearms officers entering.