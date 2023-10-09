Haven’s half century of shelter for domestic abuse victims

Wolverhampton-born singer and domestic abuse survivor Megan Reece, who appeared on The Voice in 2016, entertains at The Haven\'s 50th anniversary charity ball

Megan Reece, who endured years of domestic abuse before approaching The Haven, Wolverhampton, entertained more than 400 guests from the charity’s partners, supporters and friends during the milestone celebration at Grand Station.

The Wolverhampton-born mother of five, who appeared in series five of the hit show in 2016 as a member of Paloma Faith’s team, developed her singing career as a bitter-sweet escape from her abuser’s control, eventually finding refuge through The Haven.

As well as continuing to develop her musical interests, Megan works as an ambassador for the charity and is dedicated to empowering and advocating for abuse survivors. She has also studied criminology and law to work towards ending violence against women and girls.

For the last 50 years, The Haven has worked tirelessly within the city to provide a safe environment for women and children who have experienced abuse and homelessness.

The celebrations coincided with October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the launch of a £1 million project to build eight new apartments for domestic abuse victims in Wolverhampton, with members of the public being invited to ‘buy a brick’ to support the development.

"The apartments will be for use by single women and those with families. The location of the flats has not been disclosed for safety and protection reasons.

CEO at The Haven Wolverhampton Popinder Kaur said: “As we mark our 50th anniversary, this new development further cements our mission to support women and children who are vulnerable to domestic abuse and homelessness.

"Offering accommodation to those in need so they can live lives that are free from abuse is the very foundation of our organisation, and that’s why adding to the city’s current provision is essential.”

Jade Secker, fundraising manager at The Haven, added: “We hope that the community will get behind us on our big build. Like many of our other new projects, this was shaped by insights from the women we support. We listened to them and are determined to provide what they, and sadly, future women and children will need.

“Our purpose-built accommodation will provide a safe and secure place for women and children to heal from the trauma they’ve experienced, offering them the chance to rebuild their lives. This lifeline is so important and we invite everyone to be a part of our lasting legacy with our new Buy a Brick campaign.

"We’d like to say a big thank you to those who have pledged their support so far.”

It is estimated that more than 14,000 Wolverhampton residents experience domestic abuse annually. In England and Wales, 1.7 million women are subjected to domestic abuse every year.

People can ‘Buy A Brick’ for £30 here havenrefuge.org.uk/buy-a-brick.