Trains between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury delayed due to signalling problem

By Isabelle ParkinWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Rail passengers travelling between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury are facing delays due to a signalling fault.

West Midlands Railway reported a signalling problem in the Cosford area at around 10am on Saturday.

As a result, trains running between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury were expected to face disruption until at least 11am.

For more information, go to westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/#shrewsbury-line

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

