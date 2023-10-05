Singing sensation Amy Lou to star at charity ball

By Mark Andrews

Black Country singing sensation Amy Lou Smith will be lending her voice help a charity which makes sick children's dreams come true.

Amy Lou, who captured the nation's hearts in Britain's Got Talent this summer, will give a special performance at a ball to raise money for the Promise Dreams charity.

The event will take place at the Jack Hayward Suite at Molineux on November 17.

The black-tie evening will be hosted by comedian Aaron James, and there will be music throughout the night by Birmingham band Reservoir 5, which will perform a range of classic and modern dance-floor hits.

Promise Dreams was founded 22 years ago to bring joy to youngsters with serious and terminal illnesses. Over that time, it has raised £3.5 million and helped about 3,000 youngsters.

Tickets are priced £80 including a welcome drink and four-course meal. To book, telephone Nikki Yeomans on 01902 212451 or email nikki@promisedreams.co.uk.

