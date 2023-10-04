Wolverhampton dog owners warned to stick to new public spaces pet rules

Councillor Craig Collingswood pictured with a 'no dogs' sign at the entrance to the children's play area at Bantock Park

Wolverhampton Council has introduced the measures as part of an update to the city's existing Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), based on views from a 12-week public consultation carried out earlier this year.

The order now requires anyone in control of a dog to carry a suitable means of removing their pet's faeces, and to provide their names and address when asked to do so by an authorised officer.

It also means owners are not permitted to allow their dogs into specified water spots in the city, including Tettenhall Pool or the fountain in Queen Square, and that they must be kept on a lead in council-operated cemeteries.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change at Wolverhampton Council, said: "Our previous PSPO was due to expire this autumn, so we carried out a public consultation earlier this year to gain residents’ views on an updated version.

"The results showed a significant level of support for the continuation of existing measures as well as backing for the new ones.

"We recognise that the vast majority of dog owners are very responsible and would not put others in danger. But the updated PSPO is being introduced to cover the small minority who are unwilling to put their pets on a lead in specified areas or clean up after them.

"We hope this will help reduce any potential stress and physical harm to people, and other animals, from dogs that are a nuisance or a danger. It will also help us preserve a clean and safe public environment.

"As part of the terms of the PSPO, we will continue to monitor and review its effectiveness and would encourage all dog owners to behave responsibly and follow the safety measures."

The new measures come in addition to the existing six, which state that dogs must be kept on a lead by major arterial roads of the city, when within a 100-metre radius of school or academy entrances and when within certain areas of Northycote Farm.

The order also outlines that owners must stop their four-legged friends from entering children’s play areas and fenced tennis courts within the city.

Owners should also put their pets on a lead if requested to do so by any authorised officer who reasonably believes the dog to be a nuisance.

In addition, the measures state that any faecal matter should be removed, with owners required to keep their dogs under control including making sure they can be recalled, do not run up to other dogs or cause nuisance to other walkers, dogs and their owners.

Anyone who does not comply with the order – which does not apply to assistance dogs – may face an on-the-spot fine of £80 and could be taken to court.