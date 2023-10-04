New course to offer people in Wolverhampton help with budgeting and debt

The courses will be delivered at Adult Education Wolverhampton’s headquarters at Old Hall Street

The Multiply courses are designed to give people the maths knowledge, skills and confidence they need to help improve their financial wellbeing.

The new course, Debt and Health, will focus on the importance of budgeting, identifying ways to save money on household bills, understanding different types of debt, ways to avoid debt and where to go for help if someone gets into debt.

It will be delivered at Adult Education Wolverhampton’s headquarters at Old Hall Street as well as in libraries and Family Hubs across the city.

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Work, said: “Adult Education Wolverhampton launched its Multiply courses launched last year to help residents through the cost-of-living crisis by growing their confidence in dealing with everyday money matters, and they have proved very popular.

“Many people are currently experiencing financial difficulties, and it is important that they have the essential skills they need to help them manage those challenges as best they can.

“If you would like to develop some basic maths skills which could help you with your budgeting and avoiding debt, please join one of our short courses at Old Hall Street or at your local library or Family Hub.”

For more information, email enquiries@aes.wolverhampton or call the Student Services team on 01902 558180.