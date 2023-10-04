Charity enjoys mayoral stamp of approval on visit

The Mayor of Wolverhampton poses with Popinder Kaur and Navdeep Heer as the charity celebrates 50 years

The Haven Wolverhampton was graced by a visit by the Mayor of Wolverhampton Dr Michael Hardacre on Tuesday, with the mayor taking in a tour of the charity's offices on Waterloo Road.

The Mayor had selected the Haven as one of his charities to support during his year in office and was able to meet the chief executive and chief of the board of trustees, as well as chat with members of staff in the offices and on the helpline.

He was also able to learn more about the frontline services the charity has been doing, plus the preparations being made for the 50th Anniversary Ball on Friday.

The Haven offers a range of services and activities to support women and children, including a 24/7 helpline, safe accommodation, support for those living in the local community, advocacy and advice, specialist programmes, counselling and therapy, and children’s services.

Dr Hardacre chats with help line manager Kulvinder Kaur

Chief executive Popinder Kaur said it was great to have the support of the Mayor and show him the work being done by the charity.

She said: "It's really important for us to show our work with the local community and being one of the mayor's charities and having his come to visit our head office really shows his commitment to work we do.

"That's not just the work during our 50th year, but also about some of the insights and issues and challenges we are having in the sector in trying to deliver services to help domestic abuse victims.

"It was a really good thing that he did, coming down today to see our services in action and his recognition of what we are doing shows how much he really cares about the work we do."