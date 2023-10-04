Big challenge for those with big appetites begins

The Rodeos Website describes the Sheriff Showdown challenge as "The perfect challenge to embrace your inner Cowboy or Cowgirl and satisfy your hunger in a truly epic fashion."

Rodeos in Wolverhampton has introduced the new Sheriffs Showdown Challenge as part of its list of food challenges at the restaurant, which is based on the canalside on the outskirts of Wolverhampton city centre.

The new challenge costs £50 and brings all the best pieces from the Rodeos menu, served over two large trays, and gives those fancying a real challenge one hour to get down everything on the tray.

This includes sliced brisket, buffalo wings, heaped torn pork, texas links, a half rack of ribs, pork ends, corn dogs, a burger, coleslaw, beans, mac and cheese, grilled corn, onion rings and loaded fries.

Owner Simon Parton said the challenge was the toughest challenge yet and one to test the best competitive eater.

The Mighty Stacker contains eight steak burgers with Monterey jack cheese and bacon strips, as well as onion rings

He said: "Since we swung open our Saloon doors some three years ago, we have been approached by many competitive food eaters across the world.

"Being sheriff of this town, I don’t want any old outlaw to stroll in and walk away with the bragging rights, a 'completed it' t-shirt and their mugshot on the in-house wall of fame.

"So, after many hours with the Rodeo Pitmasters, we believe we have come up with a selection of challenges to test the very best gun slingers."

The new challenge goes alongside existing favourites the Mavericks Stacker, a combination of eight steak burgers with cheese and bacon and a mound of fries, the Meter Long Dawg, a hot dog loaded with cheese, pork and bacon, and the Sanchez Suicide Wings, seven chicken wings covered in hot sauce.

Each challenge has a time limit and comes with a set price, with the Sanchez Suicide Wings costing £25 and a seven minute time limit, the Mavericks Stacker costing £30 and a 45 minute time limit and the Meter Long Dawg costing £35 and a 30 minute time limit.

Mr Parton said the challenges were perfect for anyone looking to satisfy their hunger in a epic way and said there were prizes for anyone completing one of the challenges.

He said: "The challenges are available at certain times and we recommend booking in advance and we will get the milk ready along with our trained cowboy and cowgirl to put out those flames.

"For anyone of our challenges, if you beat the clock, we will give you the meal for free, a Rodeos T-shirt and a place on the Hall of Fame.

"We donate to Port charity for every attempt, so do the right thing and loosen that belt."

Challenges are available all day from Monday to Thursday and on Sundays and on Friday and Saturday until 5pm and people are advised to book in advance to be guaranteed their challenge.