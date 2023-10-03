Public invited to have say on financial services

Wolverhampton Civic Centre. Photo: Joe Sweeney/Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The Direct Payment Support Service and Bookkeeping and Payroll Service are both due to be reconditioned and rolled out again, and the council is carrying out a consultation to find out what people think of the existing provision, and what could be done differently.

Direct payments are the way that a service user can receive a personal budget if they wish to arrange their own support rather than receive a commissioned service, and the Direct Payments Support Service enables access to information, advice and signposting.

The Bookkeeping and Payroll Service is for individuals who have either been assessed under Section 2 of the Carers and Disabled Children Act 2000, Care Act 2014 or Children and Families Act 2014 and who are ordinarily a resident of Wolverhampton.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: “These services are due to be recommissioned next year and so we are now carrying out a consultation to find out what people think of the existing services, and what could be done better in future.

“If you have had any dealings with any of these services, please take this opportunity to have your say.”

People using Direct Payments provision in Wolverhampton can complete an online survey available at consultation.wolverhampton.gov.uk/commissioning/direct-payments-service until Friday, October 13.