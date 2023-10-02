Cheers! Hostelry apprentices toast mayor's college visit

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street meets drinks dispense technician apprentices, Budweiser and Coco-Cola staff at the City of Wolverhampton College

Hostelry apprentices attending the drinks dispensing academy at City of Wolverhampton College gave West Midlands Mayor Andy Street a tour of the facilities.

Based at the Paget Road campus the facility boasts a working cellar, beer pulls and pumps, coolers and soft drinks equipment which are used by employers in the beverage industry to train staff to install and maintain dispensing equipment in pubs, clubs, cafes, theatres and stadiums.

Mr Street said: “I’m pleased to have had the chance to meet apprentices directly benefitting from this facility - equipping our region’s workforce with the skills they need to succeed in the sought-after engineering sector.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in making this facility a reality. Initiatives like this boost employment prospects for local people.

“Given the range of drinks produced in this facility, it’s also good to see a focus on the provision of low sugar and zero alcohol drinks - supporting our commitment to promoting health and well-being.”

The academy runs an 18-month apprenticeship scheme currently has 33 apprentices enrolled in partnership with international drinks giants Budweiser UK & Ireland and Coca-Cola, service company Innserve. The apprentices attend on a block release basis every six weeks and a further 14 staff are due to start their training this month.

College principal Mal Cowgill said: "Drinks companies have a continuous need for suitably qualified technicians to install and maintain dispensing equipment, and our training academy has put Wolverhampton on the map as the go-to place to train new staff and upskill existing staff with the latest industry knowledge."

"We were honoured that the mayor was able to make time in his busy schedule to visit the academy and for him to see the apprentices demonstrating the skills they are gaining during their training."

Following the success of the apprenticeship scheme the academy will be expanded to offer a sector-based engineering work programme funded by West Midlands Combined Authority to enable residents to attain suitable skills and learn about new technology and equipment.