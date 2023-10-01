Police appeal for help to find missing Wolverhampton footballer

Joshua Craddock

Joshua Craddock, 32, a former Walsall u18s player, has since been with numerous teams including Stafford Rangers, Rushall, Hednesford and Halesowen before signing with Lye three years ago.

Wolverhampton police has launched an appeal for information about the centre forward's whereabouts after he went missing from his home.

Officers posted on social media: "The 32-year-old is missing from #Wolverhampton and we're concerned for his welfare.

"He is believed to have travelled towards #Cannock, so could be in Staffordshire."