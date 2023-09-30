Wolverhampton clubbers set for Blast Off once more as famous club night returns

Wolverhampton clubbers are set for one last Blast Off as they attend a sold-out night at The Halls.

The final Blast Off club night in December 2014 was a massive success, with tickets selling out well in advance of the event. Organisers of the new event are hoping for the same.
The club night finished as a regular event in March 2014 although there was a one-off revival just before Christmas last year which saw an also sold-out crowd enjoy once more the sounds of Oasis, Stone Roses, Supergrass and more.

