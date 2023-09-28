Wealth of history to go on show at archives

Wolverhampton City Archives at the Molineux Hotel Building in Whitmore Hill. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

Held at the Archives Molineux Hotel Buidling in Whitmore Hill, the event takes place on Saturday October 21 between 10am and 4pm.

Exhibitors include Wolverhampton Archaeology Group and the Western Front Association, and there will also be artefacts from the West Midlands Police Museum.

In addition, Birmingham Museums will be bringing along items from their handling collection so visitors can get a real feel for historical objects.

The council’s director of strategy Charlotte Johns said: “As a council, we are proud to support and see the return of the local history fair, and I very much encourage everyone to go along if they can.

"It is a great opportunity for residents to discover our city’s fascinating past.

“Wolverhampton Archives houses a wealth of material relating to the history of all parts of the city including Bilston, Bushbury, Tettenhall and Wednesfield.

"Visitors will also be able to speak to experts who have carried out wide-ranging research into the history of Wolverhampton and the Black Country, and find out more about the service that the city archives offers.”

The Friends of Wolverhampton Archives will be providing tea, coffee, cakes and other refreshments for a small contribution and there will be a series of family friendly activities for children as well.