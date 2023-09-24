Bus lovers enjoy vintage buses and lots more at the Black Country Bus Bash

Kieran Vincent, Marc Burns, Jade Holloway and Reubyn Newey enjoying the Bus Bash

National Express opened the doors of its Wolverhampton Park Lane depot yesterday (Saturday) to give people a glimpse behind the scenes of their multi-million pound operation.

As well as the latest electric vehicles there were buses from yesteryear dating back decades which gave visitors nostalgia for their younger days.

The day out only cost visitors a £1 donation to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and the Georgina Ward at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital.

The bus drivers of the future also got a chance to use the West Midlands DriVR simulator to find out what it’s like to drive a bus. National Express recruiters were also on hand to give information to those who want a job with the giant transport company.

As well as food and drink there were stalls on-site, providing bus enthusiasts and fans with an opportunity to buy rare bus memorabilia.

National Express provided bus shuttles from Wolverhampton city centre to the Park Lane depot.

Chris Godridge, Kieran Vincent and Mark Wood at Wolverhampton Park Lane depot

David Daniels enjoyed the experience.

He said: "What a great day out, my son and I had a fun and fascinating time, I think he wants to be a bus driver now! I just wish they had kept the cream and blue colour for local buses, they are beautiful."

Jon Cottrell, Senior Partnerships Executive at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “A huge thank you to National Express West Midlands for choosing to support our lifesaving charity. Our advanced pre-hospital emergency service relies solely on the support of local people and businesses to maintain its daily operations.