Bob Warman is being awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Wolverhampton today.

The veteran reporter, who was born in Walsall, spent 50 years with ITV before retiring last summer, and was described by co-presenter Sameena Ali-Khan as "a living legend".

Bob joined Central's predecessor ATV in April 1973, covering stories ranging from the Birmingham pub bombings to the closure of the Longbridge car works.

He attended preparatory school in Shrewsbury before starting his journalistic career on his local newspaper, The Walsall Observer.

Bob Warman presenting ATV in the 1970s.

His achievements include being awarded the Baird Medal, The Royal Television Society’s highest honour, in recognition of "his outstanding contribution to the Midlands television community".

And in March, Bob was awarded an MBE by Princess Anne for services to broadcasting and journalism in the West Midlands.