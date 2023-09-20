Ducks being 'shot at and killed' with air rifles in the Black Country and Staffordshire

Police have received reports of ducks being shot in Fowlers Park, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Maps.

Police have received reports this week of ducks being fired at in a pond in Fowler's Park, off Crown Street in Dunstall, Wolverhampton. They claim that one bird is believed to have died.

However, a resident has contacted the Express & Star to say that local children saw three men with air rifles killing ducks at the park on Monday afternoon before taking the ducks away with them.

They claim that "there are no ducks left in the park" as a result of the "disgraceful incident".

However, it appears the shooting is not an isolated incident, as someone has reported seeing a man with a gun at the canal basin in Chasewater, who they believe was with a child, shooting at ducks on the canal.

Responding to the incident at Fowler's Park on Monday, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to land off Crown Street in Dunstall, on Monday following reports of an air rifle being fired at birds on a pond at about 3pm.

"Officers attended and searched the area but those responsible had already left. Enquiries continue and we are liaising with the RSPCA as one bird is believed to have died.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/700512/23."

The air rifle Code of Practice states that: "The species which you can shoot are limited by the law and by the effective power of an air rifle.

"All wild birds are protected, and although there are seasons when you can legally shoot game, and certain wildfowl, they are not suitable quarry for air rifles."

It is estimated that there are over six million air rifles in England and Wales.