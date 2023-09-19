Council boss’ pledge to young people in care

Wolverhampton Civic Centre

Councillor Chris Burden commended the work already done in the city to provide the best possible care, safeguarding and educational outcomes for youngsters – but added that he would always be looking to improve services in any way possible.

The local authority’s cabinet member for children, young people and education, Cllr Burden – a qualified teacher – is set to outline future priorities for young people leaving care at a meeting of full council this Wednesday.

In a motion to be submitted to fellow members, he said: “Every councillor, employee of this council and our partner agencies is a corporate parent to the children in our care and our care experienced young people. We are all responsible for providing for the children and young people who are and have been in the care of the city council.

“Our young people in care and our care experienced young people have the right to expect everything from a good corporate parent that would be expected from a responsible and good parent. This includes how families continue their support, care, and ambition for their children long after they leave home and gain independence.

“The council in partnership with the Care Leavers’ Independent Collective Forum and our partner agencies are proud that together we have been able to achieve leavers being exempt from all council tax charges up to the age of 25, having free access to leisure facilities and be able to bid for Wolverhampton homes.

“Also, care leavers up to the age of 25 have access to free prescriptions and a variety of apprenticeships within the council. They have dedicated advice and support from an education, employment and training advisor to help them make their next steps into work or education.