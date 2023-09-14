Police appeal to find missing 72-year-old man from Wolverhampton

Derek, who is described as being of slim build with grey hair, has gone missing from his home in the Bushbury area of the city.
He was last seen wearing a light coloured shirt with jeans, and may have a black and tan King Charles Cavalier dog with him.
West Midlands Police say officers are concerned for his welfare.
People who see him or have information on his whereabouts should call 999 quoting PID 442135.
