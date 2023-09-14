Police appeal to find missing 72-year-old man from Wolverhampton

By Isabelle ParkinWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Police have launched a public appeal for help in finding a 72-year-old man who has gone missing from Wolverhampton amid concerns for his welfare.

Police say Derek has gone missing from his home in Bushbury, Wolverhampton
Police say Derek has gone missing from his home in Bushbury, Wolverhampton

Derek, who is described as being of slim build with grey hair, has gone missing from his home in the Bushbury area of the city.

He was last seen wearing a light coloured shirt with jeans, and may have a black and tan King Charles Cavalier dog with him.

West Midlands Police say officers are concerned for his welfare.

People who see him or have information on his whereabouts should call 999 quoting PID 442135.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News