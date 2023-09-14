Former Wolverhampton man joins Prince Harry at Invictus Games

Kiran shaking hands with Prince Harry

Journalist Kiran Rai had front row seats as he reported on the Invictus Games, which started in Dusseldorf, Germany, at the weekend.

The international sporting event, which began on Saturday and will run until September 16, was founded by Prince Harry with the purpose of helping wounded, injured and sick service people and veterans to compete in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

The event features a number of sporting competitions, from table tennis to wheelchair rugby.

During the course of the week-long event, which Harry launched with an emotional speech, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex warmly greeted competitors and visitors.

Kiran, who now lives in London, is said to have been approached by one of the senior managers of the event who invited him to meet Harry in the VIP box during the track and field finals.

Kiran enjoyed the track and field final from the VIP box

The 31-year-old former model said he was fortunate to have had the opportunity to speak to Harry.

"Harry was very excited about seeing Meghan and was extremely proud of what he has accomplished within the Invictus Games," Kiran said.

"He was very polite to me and was rather fond of my haircut.

"We spoke in depth about diversity and ethnicity balances. I was very fortunate to meet him."