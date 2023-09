Jigsaw is hosting a sample sale in Wolverhampton later this month.

The sale will be held at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Thursday, September 28 from 10am until 5pm.

Guests will be able to purchase clothes and accessories from Jigsaw's previous season at up to 80 per cent off the original price.

People do not need to pre-book and can attend the sale at whatever time they please.