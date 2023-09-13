Family ready to take walk in memory of late father

Emma Pillinger with her husband Steve Pillinger, their daughter Isabel Pillinger, her sister Lucy Jellyman and her partner Simon Kendrick who will be participating in Compton Care's Memory Walk

Emma Pillinger, and her sister Lucy are joining this year's Compton Care Memory Walk on Sunday as a heartfelt tribute to their late father, Keith Jellyman, exactly one year on from his passing.

As Keith's health declined, Compton Care became a beacon of support and Emma and her sister Lucy praised the care he received.

Emma, from Wednesfield, said: "Our dear dad, Keith, had oesophageal cancer and sadly passed away at Compton Care on Saturday, September 17 2022.

"Initially, Dad responded well to chemotherapy, determined not to let cancer defeat him.

"Compton Care came into our lives at exactly the right time.

“Dad’s journey was marked by unwavering determination despite the pain.

"In his final days, Compton Care ensured our family a peaceful environment and my sister and I remain grateful for the love and kindness shown to us and our dad."

Emma will be joined by her husband Steve and daughter Isabel and Lucy by her partner Simon.

Lee Newman, Head of Fundraising at Compton Care, said: “We are so pleased that Emma and Lucy are able to join us on what will be a very poignant day for their family.

"Their story underscores the importance of the care provided by Compton Care and of our Memory Walk, which provides an opportunity for families to come together and remember and celebrate the lives of their loved ones.”

Memory Walk 2023 is a tranquil 5km walk in the grounds of Chillington Hall and takes place on Sunday, September 17 at 11am.

The inclusive event welcomes all, irrespective of their connection with Compton Care and is also dog-friendly, and raises funds for Compton Care’s work providing specialist palliative and bereavement support to patients and families.