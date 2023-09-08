Inspirational asylum seeker Imane Sbihi, Eva Abley and Alethea Parsons, with Mayor Dr. Mike Hardacre, and Rotary Club Chairman Roger Timbrell

And the future of Wolverhampton is especially in good hands if The Young Citizens of the Year Awards were anything to go by.

Ten young Wulfrunians were recognised for their outstanding community service at The Civic Suite in front of the Mayor of Wolverhampton, local dignifies and friends and family of the inspirational young people.

The inspiring youngsters shared their stories about making difference despite a wide range of challenges which many would find hard looking after themselves let alone helping others.

The Rotary Clubs of Wolverhampton founded the awards, which are in their tenth year and have become a highlight of the city's social calendar.

Winner Alethea Parsons receives her award from John Richards..

There were winners of individual categories on the night but everyone in the 75 strong audience agreed there were no losers.

They are Eva Abley,Luis Enache,Harmon Kambo, Gabriella McKenzie,Dirran Mehta, Imane Sbihi, Shawna Gibbs,Karolina Jaks,Chloe Lambert and Alethea Parsons.

Awards chairman was Rotarian Roger Timbrell, helped by vice-chairman Mel Eaves. and both were impressed with young people featured on the night.

Chairman Timbrell said: “These young people are wonderful role models for our City’s young people."

Asylum seeker.Imane Sbihi was given heartfelt applause when she won her award

The overall winner of the 18 – 25 year old category was Alethea Parsons who was nominated by a teacher from the Wolverhampton Mucic School for an outstanding contribution to music and the arts in the City.

There were joint winners in the 13 – 18 age group. They were Imane Sbihi and Eva Abley. Imane is an asylum seeker who escaped from Morocco and since settling in Wolverhampton has immersed herself in voluntary work.

She said: "I can't believe this, people in the Uk are so friendly."

Eva, who has cerebral palsy was fifth in Britain’s Got Talent. She uses comedy to inspire others to cope with disability.

John Richards presented each of the winners with a trophy and £100 for themselves and £100 for the charity of their choice. The chosen charity of Eva Abley and Alethea Parsons is Birmingham Childrens Hospital and Imane Sbihi supports SEND.

Special recognition awards were given to Chloe Lambert and Dirran Mehta for outstanding determination in the face of adversity.