Producer of Wolverhampton Grand production dies aged 72

The producer of The Woman In Black, currently showing at the Wolverhampton Grand, has died.

Peter Wilson
Peter Wilson

Peter Wilson MBE, 72, died at his home earlier this week. Earlier this year he won an Olivier Award.

Wolverhampton Grand posted condolences to the theatre impresario's family and company PW Productions.

The theatre posted on social media: "Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Peter Wilson MBE, producer of The Woman In Black, currently playing here this week.

"All of us are saddened to hear about the passing of Peter Wilson MBE. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone at PW Productions."

