New director of children’s services appointed at Wolverhampton Council

Alison Hinds

Alison Hinds, who is currently deputy director of social care in children’s services and has worked for the council for more than 35 years, will step into the role today.

Alison first joined as an education welfare officer.

Her appointment on a 12-month internal secondment follows a robust recruitment process that featured interviews with a technical panel, a young people’s panel and a cross-party special appointments panel.

At its meeting on Wednesday, members of the council's cabinet agreed to recommend that full council endorse the 12-month secondment appointment as per the recommendation of the special appointments committee held on August 17, 2023.

The council's chief executive Tim Johnson said: “I’d like to congratulate Alison on her appointment following a rigorous recruitment and interview process.

"Her passion for Wolverhampton and the role shone through, and everyone is extremely confident in her ability to deliver for the young people of Wolverhampton.

“Alison’s appointment is another example of how we develop staff and give them the opportunity to progress in their careers.

"We look forward to continuing our positive children’s services journey under her leadership.”

She begins her new role today.

This allows a handover period with outgoing executive director of families and current statutory director of children’s services Emma Bennett who leaves the council on October 8 to take up her new role as chief executive of Walsall Council.