New drive to tackle unemployment in Wolverhampton launches this week

Wolverhampton Civic Centre

The council’s Education, Skills and Employment Strategy will be approved by cabinet chiefs on Wednesday (September 6), and delivered by the Wolves at Work 18-24 programme using £1.2 million from the remainder of its budget.

Utilising lessons learnt from the programme, the strategy will adopt a holistic all-age approach to achieving its overall aim of reducing unemployment, with increased levels of support offered at key points in a person’s life.

Emma Bennett, the council’s executive director of families, said: “A lifelong approach to supporting people into local jobs is necessary to help people capitalise on the opportunities the new City Learning Quarter will provide, and better connect them to the jobs that are being created by the investment that is being made in our city in different industry sectors.

“The council cannot address the challenge of reducing unemployment in isolation. It is therefore absolutely essential that we lead and drive a coordinated and sustained response with city employers and partners, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and government departments – a ‘one city’ response – with our citizens and their voices at the centre of every element of that response.”

Five overarching priorities underpin the strategy: Children have the best start in life; high-quality education that prepares young people for work; post 16 provision which meets the needs of city employers; lifelong learning and employment pathways to good quality work and a new employer support offer.

Councillor Chris Burden, cabinet member for children, young people and education, added: “Education, skills and jobs are so inherently linked. If we want to succeed as a city, we need our kids to have the skills they need to get the employment which is on offer.