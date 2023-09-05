Image of man who murdered his partner in Wolverhampton is published

Matthew Hyde

Mathew Hyde was arrested on 31 March this year after strangling his partner Sara Bateman at an address in Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton the day before

He had been due to stand trial before a jury.but at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday he admitted murdering the 50-year-old whose body was discovered by her soon on March 30

But in a dramatic turn of events at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday morning the 41-year-old, of Wellington Place in Fibbersley in Willenhall, changed his plea, admitting to murdering her on March 28.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, from West Midlands CID said: “This was a callous and vicious act against Sara in what should have been the safety of her own home, by a person she should have felt safe to be with.

"Her family have been left devastated and remain in our thoughts at this difficult time."