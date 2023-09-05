Bank challenges students to make a difference for charity

Metro Bank Wolverhampton has launched the challenge for students attending the city's university. Photo: Google Street Map

Metro Bank’s Wolverhampton store is donating £300 and challenging new students joining Wolverhampton University to transform a tenner into something of greater value for a local charity.

The new challenge, devised by the Institute of Directors and Wolverhampton University Business School, is part of the new students’ welcome week, which takes place between September 25 and 28.

Wolverhampton Metro Bank Local Business Manager, Kiran Boghan, who is also a guest lecturer at the Wolverhampton Business School, said: “As a community bank, this is a brilliantly devised challenge to be involved in.”

Up to 250 new students will join the business school in September and Metro Bank will give each group £10 to fund their entrepreneurial challenge to raise as much money as possible for Wolverhampton charity, The Good Shepherd.

The Good Shepherd has a long history of supporting the most disadvantaged people in Wolverhampton and its mission is to end homelessness, support recovery, and create pathways out of poverty.

The charity provides crisis support including food, practical support, and interventions including help with mental health and addiction.

Mr Boghan said: “We are excited to see how the students meet and master this challenge.