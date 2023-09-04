Appeal for help to find missing Wolverhampton boy, 12

Denayo from Wolverhampton has been reported as missing. Photo: Wolverhampton Police

Wolverhampton Police have put out the appeal to help find Denayo, a 12-year-old who has been reported as going missing in the city.

The youngster is described as 4ft 6ins tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing a black Tech fleece tracksuit and trainers.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Police said: "Have you seen Denayo?

"The 12-year-old has gone missing from Wolverhampton and we are concerned for his welfare.

