Appeal for help to find missing Wolverhampton boy, 12

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

An appeal for help has gone out to help find a missing Wolverhampton schoolboy.

Denayo from Wolverhampton has been reported as missing. Photo: Wolverhampton Police
Denayo from Wolverhampton has been reported as missing. Photo: Wolverhampton Police

Wolverhampton Police have put out the appeal to help find Denayo, a 12-year-old who has been reported as going missing in the city.

The youngster is described as 4ft 6ins tall, of slim build and was last seen wearing a black Tech fleece tracksuit and trainers.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Police said: "Have you seen Denayo?

"The 12-year-old has gone missing from Wolverhampton and we are concerned for his welfare.

"Denayo is described as being 4ft 6ins tall, slim build and when he was last seen, he was wearing a black Tech fleece tracksuit and trainers.

"If you see Denayo call 999 immediately quoting PID number 375751."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News