See what your heirloom might be worth at valuation event

Roger Clough and Val Bartleet from Friends of Bantock Park are getting ready for the valuation day

The Friends of Bantock are inviting the public to come to their valuation day event at Bantock House in Bantock Park in Wolverhampton and see whether their clutter might become something more valuable.

The event on Thursday, September 14 is currently the last in the series and will be run by Fieldings Auctioneers and Valuers from Stourbridge, with £2 per item for an expert valuation or £5 for three items.

Friends of Bantock Park chair Roger Clough said the event was also a way of increasing more interest in valuing antiques at the park, saying that the event had struggled to bring in people after the Covid pandemic.

He said: "We had been doing very well in the past on events like this, but the pandemic had a big effect on it as we couldn't hold the events and, since then, other companies have been doing valuation events, so it's been getting tighter to bring people in.

"We do advertise a lot more now and we find that people will find out that the event is coming and it tends to chime in with the fact that they're doing a clear out of the house or emptying rooms and finding objects they think might be valuable."

Mr Clough said the event was free to members of Friends of Bantock Park, which currently has around 100 members.

He said it was good to be able to put on an event such as the valuation event as it helped to bring attention to the group as it looks for new members.

He said: "We are quite well thought of as a group and won the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service a few years ago, so I think people like the fact that they can get a good valuation from experts and also contribute to a good cause.

"We've said that this event will be the last in the year, but if we get enough interest and there are enough people looking to generate cash in the run up to Christmas, then we might run something then.

"Come on down and see what you might get from your item as people like to know the value of things, particularly those things handed down to some families."

The valuation event takes place on Thursday, September 14 between 11am and 2pm at Bantock House in Wolverhampton.