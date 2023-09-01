Ownership change for Wolverhampton's Newhampton Arts Centre

Newhampton Arts Centre on Newhampton Road at the junction with Dunkley Street in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

It comes following a development in the Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (HC) – which saw the city awarded £25 million for its Towns Fund projects.

Newhampton Arts Centre (NAC) in Whitmore Reans was developed as a joint venture between the Council and the City of Wolverhampton College, after a school that occupied the older buildings on the site – facing Newhampton Road – closed in 1989.

The site is still owned by both bodies, with the the main school buildings and newer theatre block in the hands of the college, and the council owning the studio block and buildings to the north. A central courtyard, which provides access to the centre from Dunkley Street, is divided equally between the two.

To secure the £25m grant award from the DLUHC, the original scheme identified by the council and approved by the Towns Fund Board during 2021-22 was for the expansion of the Grand Theatre, Lichfield Street, through the acquisition of the neighbouring former Post Office building.

However, negotiations to acquire the property failed and council bosses were cautioned against undertaking a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) and it was determined that funds should be redirected to an alternative project. An adjustment request to change from The Grand Theatre to Newhampton Arts Centre was approved in July this year.

Council chiefs are now looking to approve the negotiated acquisition and contract of the freehold interest of the one half of the NAC currently still in the ownership of the college.

In a report to the cabinet resources panel, the council’s head of assets Stuart Rutherford said: “The last significant investment in the site came 20 years ago in the development that brought NAC into being. Since then, investment has been limited to routine maintenance.

“As well as the urgent requirement to update and replace major building installations such as boilers, fittings at the end of their life and major fabric repairs, the time is ripe to architecturally appraise the whole site and buildings in view of its current uses – given that the site is being used for purposes and to an extent never envisaged 25 years ago.

“NAC was set up specifically for the council-owned half of the site to run a programme of live events, courses and classes to begin with. When the college vacated the site in 2015, the centre took on management of the college half, letting former classrooms to artists and organisations.

“The programme managed by NAC consists of approximately 120 live music and theatre events per year, weekly courses and classes, a community and education programme and activities run by its resident artists and organisations – of which there are about twenty. Courses and classes include youth theatre, yoga, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), visual arts and keep fit,” he added.

“NAC is one of five Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation (NPOs) in Wolverhampton. The city was included in the Arts Council England’s list of 54 priority areas for increased investment in the coming decade.”

The estimated cost of the project is £1.5 million, which will include the acquisition, legal and surveyor fees and immediate renovation and restoration work.

NAC chief executive Trevelyan Wright said: “Both NAC and the council recognise that significant capital investment into the site is required to enable it to continue as a cultural asset for the city, a home to 30 creative and community enterprises, and a provider of a wide range of live events and classes for the people of Wolverhampton.

“The NAC Trustee Board will use its best endeavours to raise sufficient grant funding from external sources to fully renovate and improve the entire site. When the council is able to hand it over as a whole, a community asset transfer will be made to the centre’s Board of Trustees.”