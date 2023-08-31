Open days being made available for new adult learners

The open days are taking place at the Adult Education centre on Old Hall Street in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street Map

Adult Education Wolverhampton is inviting people to its summer open days and to find out more about the courses which will be on offer this autumn.

They include Access to Higher Education, Teaching Skills, Skills for Work and Self-employment, English, Maths, Health and Social Care, Computer and Digital Skills, Business and Retail Skills, Children and Teaching Assistants, Cake Decorating and Sugar Craft, Arts Crafts and Creative Media, and more.

Open days have taken place at Adult Education’s Old Hall Street base throughout August, and there are five more planned next week on Tuesday, September 5 from 10am to 7pm, Wednesday, September 6 from 10am to 7pm, Thursday, September 7 from 10am to 7pm, Friday, September 8 from 10am to 3pm and Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 1pm.

Thousands of people from across the city join Adult Education Wolverhampton every year, taking their first steps along the path to employment, a new job, a promotion or better health and wellbeing.

The open days will give prospective learners the chance to speak to friendly and knowledgeable staff who can guide them onto a programme of study which is at the right level and suits their needs, interests and ambitions.

Go to webenrol.com/wolverhampton for full details.