Disqualified driver Craig Foster 'saw the opportunity' when a delivery worker left his smart car unlocked with the keys in the ignition as he went to pick up food to deliver.
A man who stole a delivery car and drove it down a pavement in Wolverhampton city centre, narrowly missing pedestrians and cutting off electricity to 130 properties when he hit an electricity box, has been jailed for 18 months.
