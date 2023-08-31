Man who stole delivery car and drove it along pavement in Wolverhampton city centre is jailed

Premium
By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A man who stole a delivery car and drove it down a pavement in Wolverhampton city centre, narrowly missing pedestrians and cutting off electricity to 130 properties when he hit an electricity box, has been jailed for 18 months.

The aftermath of a Wolverhampton City Centre crash
The aftermath of a Wolverhampton City Centre crash

Disqualified driver Craig Foster 'saw the opportunity' when a delivery worker left his smart car unlocked with the keys in the ignition as he went to pick up food to deliver.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News