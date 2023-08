Roger Barlow

Telford Police said that 63-year-old Roger Barlow from Donnington, Telford, was last seen on Market Street in Wolverhampton around 11.40pm yesterday.

He is described as balding with grey hair, a heavy build, and uses crutches.

He was last seen wearing a black parka jacket and camo trousers.

Images of Roger Barlow issued by West Mercia Police