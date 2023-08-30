New chief executive excited to lead charity organisation forward

Sharon Nanan-Sen has been appointed as CEO of Wolverhamption Voluntary and Community Action

Sharon Nanan-Sen has worked at Wolverhampton Voluntary and Community Action (WVCA) for eight years supporting local organisations and groups to access millions of pounds worth of funding to develop and grow their charities and social enterprises.

Before joining WVCA, Ms Nanan-Sen worked in Local Government for more than 25 years, with her roles included strategic lead for services for young people in Children’s Services and general manager for Adult Services.

She said: “This is a very exciting new role.

"We have experienced, skilled and enthusiastic staff and I am looking forward to working with them as one team to promote what we do.

"We will also continue to support, deepen our relationship and collaborate with our partners in the Voluntary and Community Sector, Wolverhampton University, local authority and the NHS to make sure that together we can deliver the services that Wolverhampton people need and want.

"I am particularly keen that our young people have opportunities to realise their full potential and this is something that I will be working on together with the WVCA Board going forward.”

The co-chairs of the WVCA Board, Simeon Greene and Pamela Cole-Hudson said: “We would like to thank the outgoing Chief Executive, Ian Darch for his time, commitment and achievements more than 18 years of service.

"During his tenure, Ian has championed our sector and its role, forged relationships with partners and brought in significant funding for the VCS. We wish him all the very best for the future.

"We are delighted to welcome the new Chief Executive, Sharon Nanan-Sen who brings a wealth of diverse work experience in both the VCS and Local Government over many years.

"We look forward to working together with Sharon to drive and deliver excellent support and services with our partners and for our city.”