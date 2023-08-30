Donation helps charity to put on year of community cohesion events

Bristol Street Motors Ford West Bromwich's general manager Phil Rumbles poses with volunteers at the event

Bristol Street Motors has re-affirmed its support for Wolverhampton’s Churches 4 Positive Change with another £10,000 donation to support a year of events and conferences designed to promote community cohesion.

The charity, which has received support from the motor retailer for several years now, was formed to respond to the rise in serious gang and youth violence in the city, to bring black churches together and to work more collaboratively within the community.

The organisations that are members of Churches 4 Positive Change are include four New Testament Churches of God, two Churches of God of Prophecy, two Seventh Day Adventist churches, the Zion City Tabernacle, Mount Shiloh Apostolic and African Caribbean Community Initiative.

Bristol Street Motors has supported the initiative with a £10,000 donation towards its summer BBQ & family sports day, which last year was attended by more than 3,000 people and includes live bands, plus a variety of sports events such as football, netball and basketball.

Bristol Street Motors’ donation is also supporting the Civic Engagement Youth Conference, which aims to offer young people civil opportunities and organically develop a new generation of local leaders.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, said: “We’re delighted support Churches 4 Positive Change’s BBQ & Family Sports Day, along with its Civic Engagement Youth Conference.

"Over the last couple of years, we’ve proudly supported the Heath Town allotment ‘Back To Eden’ project, which was a great success, bringing together different elements of the local community and encouraged healthy eating.

“It is also great to see the hard work that the team puts into its events and the long-term community benefits they bring to the area.”

Joe Jackson from Churches 4 Positive Change, said: “Our BBQ, Family Sports Day and Youth Conference are all going to be fantastic community events, and we’re so pleased that Bristol Street Motors is continuing help us give back to the community in these challenging times.