College ready to help students decide their futures

Wolverhampton College's Wellington Road campus will be open to prospective students

Wolverhampton College’s Paget Road and Wellington Road campuses will be open for the enrolment day on Saturday, September 9 between 10am and 2pm for people to apply for courses starting during the month.

Tutors will be on-hand with information on the best courses for different careers and advisers will have information on financial support available to help with course and exam fees, as well as travel, childcare, equipment and meal costs while at college.

The Paget Road campus will also welcome new and prospective students. Photo: Google Street View

The college offers more than 300 career-focused industry-recognised qualifications, as well as A-Levels in a range of subjects and T Level qualifications which include an industry placement as part of the course.

It also offers apprenticeships for people who want to earn while they learn, university-level higher education programmes, maths and English courses, and employability schemes for people who want to improve their job prospects.

Visitors wanting to enrol for a course on the day are asked to arrive on campus by 1.15pm to ensure that the application process can be completed before the end of the event.