Animal rescue desperately looking for home for dog seized from 'squalid flat'

Can you offer Ingrid a home?

Wings and Paws Rescue says it is "running out of time" to find a new home for Ingrid, who can no longer stay at her current foster home.

The rescue says they have "nowhere else to put her" and is seeking a new temporary or permanent home for her, with the charity covering all of her costs.

Wings and Paws is also striving to find a home for Major, who was rescued alongside Ingrid and her three puppies.

Many followers of the rescue know Major, as the charity looked after him for many years whilst he and his owner were homeless and lived on the streets.

Over the years, they paid for lots of his vet treatments and a member of the team regularly visited his owner with food and other vital items.

Sadly, the rescue believes his owner died a few months ago and Major was taken in by someone who "wanted to use him to make money".

Major was much thinner when he was seized by police. Can you give Major a loving home?

A member of the Wings and Paws team said: "Major's dad adored him and we were content knowing that Major was happy and healthy and we'd be called if ever he needed help.

"We even arranged (and paid for) his annual vaccinations each year and had him microchipped!

"So you'll understand our surprise when Clare got a call off West Midlands Police saying they had seized Major, another dog and their puppies from a squalid flat which was absolutely filthy!

"It was clear no-one lived there and that it was purely used as a place to breed their puppies! They were in a terrible condition."

They went on to say: "After some digging about we believe that Major's dad sadly passed away a few months ago and Major was taken by some lowlife who wanted to use him to make money - you can see from his condition and scars that he's had a very rough time lately. Major was chunky, happy and scar free the last time we saw him!

"We promised Major's dad that we would always look out for Major, we promised that if anything ever happened to him that Major would come to us and we would ensure he was taken care of - we were devastated to know he'd been suffering like this, and honestly, to think that he was now locked up in kennels, with his life hanging in the balance with nothing we could do about it almost broke us! We felt like we'd failed him."

Can you give Ingrid a loving home? Can you give Ingrid a loving home?

As Major was microchipped and under the Wings and Paws name, the police could trace Major back to them, but sadly Ingrid nor her three puppies were microchipped.

However, after proving their involvement with Major to the police, they allowed the rescue to take him.

The rescue added: "Even better, they decided that Mom and Pups would be best in our care too, so asked if we'd also take them! As if we could say no!

"So now we have Major, mom (now called Ingrid) and her three beautiful puppies with us. Major knows Clare already, and he was so happy to see her his whole body was waggling with excitement.

"The officer was so pleased to see Major's reaction to seeing his friend."

One of Ingrid's puppies. One of Ingrid's puppies. Ingrid's puppies.

Major is currently living with the CEO of the charity, Clare, but is up for adoption alongside Ingrid, while the three puppies are not yet ready to be adopted.

The charity has shared their belief that Major being microchipped saved all five dogs lives, and said: "In this case, one small chip saved the lives of five innocent dogs not just one, because without Major's chip they would have been euthanised.

"Instead they get a chance at real happiness with Wings and Paws."

The rescue concluded: "Finally we would like to thank West Midlands Police and the officers involved in this - they wanted the dogs to be saved as much as we did and we couldn't have succeeded without their support!

"We can breathe out again now, we did it! We're so so happy! This is why we do what we do!"

Major's adoption page and Ingrid's adoption page can both be found on the Wings and Paws website.

To donate to Wings and Paws, donate by PayPal (paypal.com/paypalme/wingsandpawsrescue) or GoFundMe (gofund.me/8bbebb5f).