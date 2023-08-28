Steam rally is a family affair for the daughter of Black Country legend Len Crane

Brigotte Brown from Wolverhampton with her Fowler B6 "Super Lion" Fowler Supreme.

Brigitte Brown was at the show on Sunday with a Fowler B6 Super Lion crane engine that her dad Len Crane originally brought and took to 26 shows a year before he died eight years ago at the age of 81.

Len was something of a regional steam engine superhero, restoring seven engines and was the main force behind several popular events, including the Black Country Living Museum’s steam gathering.

Brigitte, from Wombourne, said: "Dad and my mum Jane - the Cranes - used to take the crane to 26 shows a year. It is now looked after by friends of the family in Bishop's Castle and will be making its next outing at an event there later this year."

The Fowler B6 Super Lion crane engine is described as a truly magnificent road steam engine.

It was used by John Thompson, the famous Wolverhampton boiler makers, to deliver and install Lancashire boilers around the country. It can carry 10 tons.

Brigitte said: "It used to take a week to get to Liverpool and a week to get back! No wonder with all those steam engines it took us half an hour to get into the show."

Freya Anderson 3 and Mum Kerry Anderson from Telford.

Paul Bowkett and Ella Shepherd 3 from Shrewsbury on her Grandad's Ferguson T20 Tractor..

The roads around the Shrewsbury Steam Rally showground were busy throughout the first day on Sunday, with more action planned on Monday. One of Shropshire’s biggest events of the year it is held within the picturesque venue of Onslow Park, just outside of Shrewsbury.

Each year the Rally attracts thousands of people to marvel at the many vintage and steam-powered vehicles of all shapes and sizes, either in action in the Main Arena or on static display for closer inspection.

The Main Arena is the centrepiece of the event, with the Grand Parade of Steam Engines, set to nostalgic music and poetry – a memorable highlight for many people. There are also parades of all kinds of other vehicles, from historic lorries, classic cars and motorcycles, to heavy horses, prams and bicycles.

Nick Jarvis from Jarvis Metals with his 1961 Lamborghini 3352 R..

Attractions this year include more than 1,000 exhibits, steam-powered engines, lorries and cars of all shapes and sizes, historic military vehicles, vintage and classic cars and commercial vehicles, motorbikes and bicycles, tractors, fairground and organs and even prams and pushchairs

It is all organised by the County of Salop Steam Engine Society and demonstrations planned for the rally include Shropshire Beekeepers Association, traditional greenwood craftsmanship, stone crushing with Shropshire Mines Trust, tractor pulling, and shire horses.

Crowds flocked to this year's rally.

Paul Massey from Stoke on Trent with his Sentinel which was built in Shrewsbury..

The event also includes a special display to mark the 75th anniversary of Land Rover, with a host of the vehicles from different eras and uses on show.

Edward Goddard, the chairman of County of Salop Steam Engine Society, said they were excited about welcoming the crowds to see a packed line-up for this year's show.